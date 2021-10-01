Booyco Electronics partners tech companies for global reach

The South-African-based technology firm, Booyco Electronics is an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) that supports the mining industry with safety equipment. The company has a strong reputation in the industry reputation for its Proximity Detection Systems (PDS) and Collision Warning Systems (CWS), providing solutions to manage both vehicle and human safety in mining operations.

With increased interest in PDS and CWS in the mining industry, Booyco is looking to expand its global presence, by collaborating with other technology integrators. ‘With South Africa’s mining industry in many respects leading the way in deploying collision avoidance systems, Booyco Electronics has developed world-class solutions that can add value to global markets’, says Anton Lourens, Chief Executive Officer at Booyco Electronics.

‘Having explored the best ways of servicing our international customers, we have chosen a number of strategic collaborations with technology integrators across the world’.

The company has now secured collaborative partnerships with various specialists to cover a global customer base, including Insucam, Ramjack, RCT and Tecwise. The company believes that these companies can add value to its products, as they understand the benefits of its PDS solutions. ‘We believe that these technology partners – who understand our products and solutions – create the optimal channel to customers in regions where Booyco Electronics does not have its own infrastructure’, says Lourens. ‘These companies understand their customers’ specific needs and can apply our solutions in the most effective manner’.

Lourens has acknowledged its partners’ technical expertise and how they will provide the knowledge and insights to provide more value to Booyco’s customers. ‘Their role in applying our PDS solutions would include the full scoping of customer needs, close engagement to clarify options, training of customers’ operators, installation of equipment and general project execution’, says Lourens. ‘This gives the customer confidence that our solutions will be properly leveraged to satisfy requirements’.

Lourens continues. ‘We appreciate the fact that new technologies like ours are easier to introduce through an existing relationship – for instance, where a mine has already been working successfully with a trusted technology integrator’, he says. ‘Our approach is, therefore, to build on those links where confidence has already been built, based particularly on the delivery of innovative solutions’.



