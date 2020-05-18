Three Cultural Destinations to Look Out for in the Middle East in 2015

The Middle East and North Africa region is awash with popular and upcoming tourist destinations, boasting stunning scenery and hospitality of the highest calibre.

Regional hotel chain Rotana has predicted 2015’s top three cultural destinations which are likely to be hot spots visited by UK tourists in the upcoming year.

Istanbul

The vibrant city of Istanbul has been deemed the ‘world’s hippest and most popular capital’ offering an array of historic landmarks, brand new art galleries, a selection of delectable restaurants and a choice of many chic nightclubs.

The eagerly anticipated five-star Burgu Arjaan and Tango Arjaan, are Rotana’s first two properties to open in Europe and will be welcoming guests early next year.

Salalah

Situated in the Southern Province of Oman, visitors can experience the historical city of Salalah where shimmering coastlines, white sandy beaches and turquoise lagoons await.

With an exciting vision in place from the local tourism board, Salalah is set to be a popular destination with those seeking a luxurious beach getaway.

Amwaj Islands

Located off the coast of Bahrain in the azure waters of the Persian Gulf, the impressive man made Amwaj Islands, are an idyllic destination for a weekend city getaway or relaxed beach holiday.

Often referred to as the ‘floating city’, the islands boast a variety of attractions including golden beaches, lush botanical gardens, a tropical bird sanctuary, and a themed water park.

Some of the best architects, engineers and designers from all over the world have developed the islands and their attractions.