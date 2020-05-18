The UAE is the most connected country on LinkedIn

LinkedIn has released figures announcing that it has hit the 500 million members milestone across 200 countries and 22 million members in the MENA region.

A professional community of this size has never existed until now, the company says. Helping members to stay informed on relevant news and views impacting the professional world, LinkedIn’s UAE members rank as the most connected in the world. UAE users have a reported average of 211 connections per individual.

Boasting some of the highest social media penetration rates in the world, UAE residents are not only well connected, but also savvy to the potential of what a highly connected global community of professionals can do, and the value that is created for each member of the workforce. LinkedIn profiles are much more than just online resumes; they are a crucial online personal branding statement. When someone searches for an individual online, their LinkedIn profile is usually at the top of the search results and it is vital to make a powerful first impression.

With each connection a member makes, the total reach of their professional community grows. Every connection...

Reflects an average of 400 new people a member can get introduced to and begin to build relationships with;

Encompasses 100 new companies who may be looking for the skills and talents the member offers; and

Represents connections to an average of 500+ jobs.



“We encourage all members to connect with relevant professionals to increase their industry networks. It is great to see the UAE ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to recognizing the value of a strong online professional network. A large majority of the UAE’s workforce has come from abroad - LinkedIn makes it easy for professionals seeking to connect with each other around the world, and to keep up to date with relevant companies and industry topics, wherever the market. We are excited to have reached the 500 million milestone globally, and look forward to seeing how our breadth of talented members will help us to achieve our goal of creating an economic opportunity for every member in the workforce” said Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Emerging Markets, Middle East and North Africa.

In January 2017, LinkedIn released the LinkedIn UAE Power Profiles list, a celebration of professionals who understood the importance of investing in their online personal brand and who succeeded in growing their employer’s brand by becoming its ambassadors. These Power Profiles are skilfully growing their professional networks online and sharing insights on areas that they are passionate about.

With over three million members in the UAE, and over 22 million members in the MENA region, LinkedIn is growing rapidly. LinkedIn opened their first office in the MENA region in 2012 in Dubai which serves as a regional headquarters to members and customers.