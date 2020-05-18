[Video] VGo and Amana Healthcare to Provide First Robot Experience in Middle East Hospitals

Amana Healthcare and US company VGo Communications are partnering to deliver enhanced customer experience across private hospitals the UAE by introducing interactive robots to patients and visitors.

UAE’s Amana, a specialised provider of long-term acute care, post-acute rehabilitation and home transition and respite care services and VGo, a leading provider of telepresence robotics in the United States, will join forces to introduce a team of robots in each Amana hospital.

The telepresence robots are controlled using a simple interface that allows the operator - whether a patient, a family member or a health professional - to drive the robot and interact by video and audio with people in a remote location.

A specialised interface allows even the most disabled patients to control the robot - giving them the freedom to explore their homes and participate in social and community activities without leaving the safety of their ICU or hospital bed.

Other robots will be made available to patients and their families for use at school, at home or on special occasions.

Magi Livadaris, Vice President for Clinical Operations at Amana Healthcare, said: "We are proud to be the first healthcare provider in the Middle East to bring this cutting-edge telepresence robotics technology to the region."

"Patients at Amana Healthcare can use the robots to interact with the outside world - allowing hospitalised children to attend school remotely or patients in an overseas hospital to choose their room or interact with specialists at Amana Healthcare before returning home.

“And families can use the same robotic solution to visit and virtually connect with their loved ones at Amana Healthcare, whether from home or abroad."