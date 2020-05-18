What to expect from SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

This week Miral and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc announced a partnership to develop SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, due to open in 2022.

The park will also include the UAE’s first dedicated marine life research, rescue, rehabilitation and return centre with top facilities and resources to care for local marine life.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is to be the first SeaWorld without orcas, and will have close-up animal experiences and a world class aquarium.

"Abu Dhabi is becoming a first-choice destination for regional and global travellers by combining culture, heritage and unique leisure experiences into one compelling proposition. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi further strengthens Yas Island's position as the global tourism destination," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral.

Joel Manby, president and CEO of SeaWorld added: "We are excited to announce our first international expansion and our partnership with Miral as we design a next generation SeaWorld that engages, educates and inspires, a blueprint brought to life in Abu Dhabi. This new park, combined with a dedicated research, rescue, rehabilitation and return facility focused on marine life care and conservation, continues SeaWorld's legacy of marine life rescue that spans more than 50 years."

The SeaWorld Abu Dhabi research, rescue and rehabilitation centre is planned to open before the theme park, and will have local and international projects.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will expand Miral’s destination portfolio on Yas Island, and is set to double visitor numbers to 48 million by 2022.