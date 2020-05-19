This year’s African Energy events – Part I

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

Event: Wind Energy Update (16th-17th April)

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Details:

South Africa’s leading wind energy event is now in its second year and is set to attract a range of speakers from prestigious companies including ESKOM, GLOBELEQ, Barclays, and E-On. A wide range of topics will be covered, from financing to regulation, and local infrastructure to technical excellence.

Event: 4th Annual Concentrated Solar Thermal Power Conference and Exhibition (21st-22nd April)

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Details:

The event website boasts “unlock key financial and technical lessons learned to win new projects in the world’s fastest growing market.” Key members from large organisations will be in attendance including Nedbank, NamPower, and the European Investment Bank.

Event: The 6th Ghana Oil & Gas Summit (22nd-23rd April)

Location: Accra, Ghana

Details:

The 6th Ghana Oil & Gas Summit is considered to be the most established and important oil and gas event in the country. The conference is endorsed by Ghana’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, amongst many other government agencies

Event: 2nd Congo International Mining Conference and Exhibition (22nd-24th April)

Location: Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Details:

The event is organised by the Congolese Ministry of Mines and Geology. The first conference featured over 500 participants, 41 exhibitors and 15 sponsors, and consists of a three day exhibition and two day conference.

Event: The 4th Kenyan Oil & Gas Exhibition (27th-29th April)

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Details:

The 4th Kenyan Oil & Gas Exhibition is estimated attract exhibitors form at least 20 countries, making this conference a truly international venture. Major speakers at the conference include Western Corporation, UniPro, PAC International Gas Products, PortWest, and Panam Engineers. Categories include drilling and well completion equipment, lifting equipment, and tools for health and safety management, amongst many others.



Event: Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (5th-6th May)

Location: Kitwe, Zambia

Details:

Zambia’s mining sector contributes in excess of 70 percent to country’s foreign earnings and is therefore a key industry for the country. Sponsors of the event include Sandvik, CAT, and Schlumberger. Exhibitors include Chevron, Toshiba, and Total.