ANNOUNCEMENT: 2015 Electra Mining Exhibition

The 2015 Electra Mining Botswana conference has been billed as one of the country’s most important industry events and is expected to attract a significant and influential crowd. The conference will be hosted at Gaborone Fair Grounds, between the first and third of September.

Botswana’s premier industrial event has already attracted the attentions of key players such as Joy Global (Africa), Verder Pumps, Filtration Africa, and Schnieder Electric South Africa.

Botswana is the leading diamond gem producer in the world by value, and also exports Copper, gold, nickel, and soda ash from its mines; revenues from mining make up the dominant portion of the country’s export revenues.

Gary Corin, Managing Director of Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery (the organisers of the show) said, “The Botswana Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources has confirmed its endorsement of Electra Mining Botswana. The Ministry has expressed the importance of the exhibition to the mining, construction and power generation industry because it brings major technology partners and suppliers together.”

Exhibitors include mining and related products, industrial engineering and manufacturing, electrical engineering and power generation, materials handling, safety, health and environment, as well as construction professionals.

“The exhibition embraces mining, industrial, power generation and construction and will play a vital role in growing Botswana’s already thriving mining and industrial economy bringing related industries together at one location for visitor and exhibitor convenience,” said Corin.

