Botswana to launch new visa regulations to boost tourism
Botswana will launch its new visa regulations, offering a visa-on-arrival system in a bid to increase tourism.
The more relaxed system will come into effect on 24 November, and will allow tourists to arrive in the nation without having previously applied for a visa.
Botswana also aims to improve ease of doing business through new travel regulations.
The news that visitors will apply for visas at point of entry was announced by the country’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi.
“President (Mokgweetsi) Masisi made the announcement when addressing the 45th meeting of the High Level Consultative Council (HLCC) on Thursday in Gaborone,” Thabang Botshoma, the nation’s Deputy Permanent in the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation, and Tourism, informed Xinhua.
The Ministry of Nationality, Immigration, and Gender Affairs is currently amending the rules regarding visitors in Botswana.
The African Union (AU) aims to remove visa requirements for African citizens travelling across the continent.
The AU created a deadline for 2018 for all requirements to replaced across all countries in Africa. However, a recent report released by the union reveals that only 22% of nations on the continent allow visitors without visas.
