This year’s African Energy events – Part II

Event: Powering Africa: Mozambique (7th-8th May)

Location: Maputo, Mozambique

Description:

Sponsored by Nedbank, Cummins, and MAN Diesel and Turbo, the main topic of the conference is called “Maintaining momentum in Mozambique’s power sector” and will bring together both public and private sector players. Sessions focusing on gas, renewable energy and regional interconnectivity will provide a platform for discussion of the country’s 'Vision 2025' development plan.



Event: African Utilities Week (12th-14th May)

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Description:

The 15th annual African Utility Week and Clean Power Africa is a meeting place, conference and trade exhibition for African power and water utility professionals. A total of 250 exhibitors, 1,200 delegates, and over 5,000 visitors will embark on the conference in what will be an unequalled opportunity to network amongst the movers and shakers of the utilities sector.



Event: Uganda Mining, Energy and Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition (UMEC)

Location: Kampala, Uganda

Description:

Organised by the Ugandan Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, the UMEC is partnered with AME Trade; a company specialising in the promotion of trade in Africa and the Middle East. In the next decade, Uganda is set to become a major African oil producer, so this conference may be the perfect opportunity for a plucky investor looking to back these future yields.



Event: Cameroon International Mining Exhibition and Conference

Location: Yaounde, Cameroon

Description:

Another networking opportunity formed by a partnership between the Cameroonian Government and AME Trade, visitors will be able to meet key government officials to discuss investments and mining regulatory practices.

Event: Egypt’s Renewable Energy Summit (29th-31st May)

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Description:

Egyptian policymakers and an international consortium of business leaders will meet to discuss opportunities in renewable energy and both economic and environmental benefits of its implementation across Egypt.



