Ghana to benefit from Samsung Digital village

Samsung has pledged to provide the people of the Volo community in Ghana with the latest technology in a bid to provide a massive boost to the local economy.

In Partnership with UNESCO and the Ghanaian Government, Samsung Electronics Africa will provide education and healthcare services, alongside its state of the art solar power and internet technologies.

Villagers will have access to a school facility with internet access, a tele-medical centre, as well as a dedicated admin centre, which are all powered using solar energy generators.

The Digital Village will not only provide access to renewable energy but will also offer local entrepreneurs a strategically competitive platform to do business from. In 2012, a survey noted that just under 20 percent of the country had access to the internet, so providing rural businesses with this type of access will put them on par with the top companies in the country, not to mention exposing their services to a much larger consumer base.

In addition to simply providing the technology, Samsung is also training the people of Volo to put it to the best possible use and to take proud ownership of the Digital Village.

Both Samsung and UNESCO recognise the vital importance of quality healthcare, energy access, and education; they understand, furthermore, that backing these up with renewable energy and support for local business will be the formula for permanent social and economic development.