Samsung Electronics: innovating the future of technology

In our latest interview with Telia Inmics-Nebula - a Finnish technology company formed from the merger of three predecessors, and a subsidiary of Telia - we explore the company’s partnership with Samsung for its mobile devices.

“When it comes to mobiles, we have a long-term relationship with Samsung and Apple, and we also work with them on audiovisual devices,” commented Jarno Kekäläinen, CEO at Telia Inmics-Nebula.

To read the full Telia Inmics-Nebula interview, click here!

Founded in 1938, Samsung is devoted to harnessing its talent and technology to contribute products and services that drive a better global society.

Samsung has three key operating areas: consumer electronics, IT and mobile communications and device solutions.

Consumer electronics

Under its consumer electronics arm of the business, Samsung strives to develop and expand its products via exceptional technology and innovative designs.

Samsung provides its customers with a variety of products as part of its consumer electronics operations, including, visual displays, digital appliances, and health and medical equipment.

“Samsung Electronics is relentless in our efforts to deliver innovative products and experiences that maximise user convenience and make the lives of consumers better,” stated Samsung .

IT and mobile communications

When it comes to the company’s growth and performance, Samsung puts this down to its technological innovation. Annually, Samsung sells over 400mn mobile devices around the world. Samsung also innovates in the telecommunications space - including 4G and 5G - and digital imaging technology.

“Samsung Electronics is creating a culture of infinite possibilities that enriches lives and amazes the world. The deep trust and commitment of our customers drives our continuous effort to lead change and innovation,” commented Samsung .

Device solutions

A new element to its operations, Samsung is expanding into the memory sector, particularly for mobile devices. Samsung is driving innovation to accelerate process conversion, as well as developing next generation products.

Samsung strives to ensure that its customers' IT solutions run smoothly. “We make sure that the inner workings of a whole range of electronic devices are designed to provide maximised performance, reliability and longevity.”

To read the full Telia Inmics-Nebula interview, click here!

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.