This year’s African Energy Events – Part IV

Event: Ethiopia International Mining Conference (23rd-24th September)

Location: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Description:

The Ethiopia International Mining Conference is an opportunity to learn from the past experiences from the country’s mining sector, and to network with key figures from the industry. There will also be key exhibitions from SSAB Swedish Steel and ALS Minerals.



Event: ECOWAS Mining and Petroleum Forum and Exhibition (6th-8th October)

Location: Accra, Ghana

Description:

The main topic of the 1st ECOWAS Exhibition will be ‘Valorising West Africa’s Mineral & Petroleum Resources through Regional Cooperation’ and is supplemented by considerations for social and environmental impact. Key players from ECOWAS governments and private sector companies will be in attendance, making the exhibition absolutely key for those looking to network with those people that truly matter in the industry.



Event: Africa Investment Exchange (8th-9th October)

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Description:

The key focus of the Africa Investment Exchange will be on identifying potential investment and project opportunities for wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, oil and gas. ACTIS, a private equity group focused on the developing world, will be the main sponsor of the event.



Event: Africa Oil Week (26th-30th October)

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Description:

The 22nd African Upstream Oil Conference will house an estimated 1,600 delegates who will have the opportunity to view up to 100 presentations on the future of the continent’s oil industry. Sponsors of the event include Exxon Mobil, Veolia, and Tullow; up to 150 government and private sector companies will also be exhibiting.



Event: West African Power Industry Convention (25-26th November)

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Description:

Sponsored by Huawei, KPMG, and Accenture, WAPIC will address power generation, transmission, and distribution issues. In attendance will be a host of public and private sector influencers. The convention will also present attendees with the opportunity to get to grips with key issues at free workshops, and will also enable extensive networking.



Event: Power Nigeria – Exhibition and Conference (3rd-5th November)

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Description:

As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria faces the unique challenge of rolling out energy availability to tens of millions of people, it almost goes without saying that investment opportunities will be huge, with last year’s exhibition attracting an international selection of exhibitors.

