People Moves EMEA: Oxbotica, Kearney, EY, Credit Suisse

Microsoft executive Gavin Jackson tapped to lead Oxbotica

Former senior Microsoft UK executive Gavin Jackson has been poached by tech firm Oxbotica, the UK’s leader in the development of driverless car technology, to lead the firm. Joining from Microsoft UK, where he most recently served as head of commercial business, Jackson has a wealth of expertise and experience in leading commercial teams and businesses. Before joining Microsoft, Jackson was the CEO of EMEA for UiPath, a global leader in RPA software, and prior to that spent more than four years at Amazon Web Services, where he oversaw its UK and EU operations. He was responsible for leading teams and implementing strategic initiatives that helped customers adopt a cloud-first strategy as part of their digital transformation journey. He also spent six years at Dell and four years at VMware, where he was responsible for all aspects of the cloud services business in EMEA. He also currently serves as a board member of the CBI working on the UK economic growth agenda.

Akif Jawaid to head EY-Parthenon Private Equity UK team

Consultancy veteran Akif Jawaid has joined EY-Parthenon to head up the newly formed Private Equity UK team, which will combine commercial, operational and digital expertise to maximise value for clients across the deal lifecycle. Joining from KPMG UK, where he spent three years as Global Head of Private Equity, Strategy Group, Jawaid has 15 years of consulting under his belt having held senior roles at BCG, McKinsey and PwC. he began his career at PwC and also spent a year at Goldman Sachs as an associate. He holds an MBA from Wharton. Jawaid is tasked with leading a pivotal effort to better serve the firm’s private equity clients.

Alberto Fumo named European leader of Kearney’s T&T practice

Consultancy professional Alberto Fumo has been tasked with leading the newly formed Transactions & Transformations practice in Europe for global management consulting firm Kearney. This follows Fumo’s promotion earlier this year in March when he was named the European leader of Kearney’s Private Equity and M&A practice, which has now merged with the Advanced Transformation Services practice to form the new T&T practice. Fumo brings more than two decades of experience to the role, successfully advising on more than 300 acquisitions, mergers and divestitures. With Kearney for nine years, Fumo also spent eight years at L.E.K. Consulting and Bain & Company. He has an MBA from the London Business School.

Avatar Barnett to move to Laing O’Rourke as head of people for Europe hub

Seasoned HR professional Avatar Barnett has been appointed head of people for construction company Laing O’Rourke, Europe hub including operations in the UK and the Middle East. Joining from energy firm Centrica, where she spent the last 12 years working in the firm’s HR delivery, commercial transformation and talent management departments. She most recently served as HR Director, energy trading and marketing, leading a team of HR professionals in the UK and Denmark. As well as being a chief of staff to executive leadership, she has worked in both start-up environments and FTSE 100 organisations, where she has developed and delivered organisational change and culture programmes. She is also an active speaker on diversity and a mentor with senior-level gender diversity campaign the 30% club.

Jeroen Bos to join Credit Suisse AM as global head of sustainable investing

Dutch national Jeroen Bos has been named as Credit Suisse’s first-ever Global Head of Sustainable Investing for AM, as the Swiss asset manager looks to build up its sustainability capabilities and work to strengthen the divisions sustainable investment offering globally. Bos has worked at Netherlands-based asset manager NN IP, which recently announced it was being acquired by Goldman Sachs, for more than 13 years, most recently serving as Head of Specialised Equity & Responsible Investing, leading a team of some 45 portfolio managers, analysts and data scientists in the area of equity investing. Credit Suisse said his experience in applying ESG data analysis and technologies such as natural language and process, in investment processes would be invaluable in its efforts to transform its asset management business, in particular using technology. Prior to NN IP, Bos spent time as a senior equity analyst at both JPMorgan Chase and UBS Investment Bank.