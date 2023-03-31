UAE, Qatar, Saudi in top 6 FDI emerging markets – Kearney

Confidence both inside and outside key Middle East economies is soaring. That may not come as a surprise for those familiar with the markets, but the sentiment is backed up by a global survey conducted by management consultancy Kearney, for its annual Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index.

The FDICI survey was conducted in January when the global economic outlook appeared even gloomier. Since then, the picture is looking more positive, with the likes of the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook suggesting it no longer expected a global recession in 2023.

This is the first time that Kearney has included a ranking for emerging markets, and the results make welcome reading for the region. Unsurprisingly perhaps, China and India are the most appealing markets for investors, but those economic superpowers are then followed by the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia. These six are also the only countries to make the global Top 25 list.