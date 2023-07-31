Six best consulting firm workplaces for women in the UK

Consistently a top 50 employer in The Times UK list, and in the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women (ranked 17th this year), Accenture has a goal to achieve a gender-balanced workforce by 2025.

The goal for Accenture is to employ equal numbers of women and men for those whose gender is binary and that 30% of managing directors will be women by 2025. In 2022, 32% of its leadership level hires and 35% of its internal leadership promotions in the UK were women.

One in five (20%) senior managing directors are women, while the UKI executive team is 46% women, including Julie Sweet as CEO.

Not just that, but as of December 2022, Accenture had pound for pound, 100% pay equity for women compared to men in the UK.

As well as publishing its pay gap transparency report in the UK, Accenture uses various processes, including geographic scorecards, global surveys, and performance appraisals, to ensure that company leadership remains accountable.

Employees get access to career counsellors, mentoring programmes for women, and affinity networks, including Accent on Gender, which connects women and men globally to inspire, drive and work together towards gender equality. Mental health allies, a trained group of ambassadors, are also available in seeking help.

Accenture recently secured menopause-friendly employer accreditation due to its range of initiatives that support hormonal health. Among its health and wellbeing benefits, a digital healthcare app Peppy that helps support individuals with fertility, early parenthood and the menopause, access to menopause experts with support via chat, programmes, events, and virtual consultations, ergonomic chairs or desk fans for home workers, and an increase in the number of wellness rooms in offices so everyone has access to a safe space.

The firm has also established a MenoWarriors ally community that has more than 300 members to create a supportive and safe environment for women and men struggling with menopause-related challenges, regular support sessions and community events with specialist speakers.

As Accenture MD Jill Ross, who leads the UK menopause community says: “Menopause can no longer be a taboo subject. By having better information and open conversations, organisations can go some way to dispelling myths about menopause and empower their people.”

Global CEO: Nourdine Bihmane

CEO UK&I: Clay Van Doren

