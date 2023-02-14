Colorintech’s Ashleigh Ainsley on driving diversity in tech

During Black History Month, we caught up with Ashleigh to find out why DEI should be central to every tech business and how a tech company should go about making itself more diverse.

Is diversity and inclusion in tech moving fast enough – worldwide, but specifically in Europe?

The pace of change is not enough, and we need more action.

The narrative is further along in the USA, people are used to committing and doing things, whilst in Europe folks are still dipping their toes in. For some, they doubted if this was an issue. Now we hear that less, but the speed of action is still somewhat hesitant. This approach means things will still take time, but it will happen.

But it is broader than just business. Action to reduce racial inequity requires government, society, investors and shareholders to ask questions too – make changes, and challenge the status quo. Only when all stakeholders are working together can this make for lasting change.



Is there a lot of diversity washing going on?

Yes. Representation helps but change matters more. It should no longer be a box ticking exercise and businesses don’t need more diverse teams to talk about diversity or have them in the culture page photo shoot, more diverse teams need to work with employers to create solutions that work to close the gap further.

Why is a more inclusive tech industry better for innovation?

The simple answer is, what is the business case for having good people? Good people come in different shapes and sizes and from all walks of life and you very rarely get people arguing that there is a business case for all employees being the same, or the business case for discrimination at work, so it slightly baffles me why we still even have this conversation.

Ultimately By creating a more diverse workforce, businesses can authentically connect with customers, derive deeper insights into different market segments and produce tools suitable for more customers. This in turn can lead to the development of a more profitable bottom line. More people from different backgrounds.

And it can, and will, solve the digital skills gap. If companies can move beyond the old-school mentality of what a tech professional looks like, and where they should come from, and widen the net in terms of finding talent, not only will they increase diversity within their teams, but they will also be able to address and help to fill the skills void.

From our research and feedback, we know that the most successful companies focus on their people and that means across the globe they actively champion diversity and work hard at investing in it.

It’s the same with leadership roles. Just like more women should be in leadership roles, so too should people of colour. But the big problem is that there isn’t enough focus on ensuring there is equity in the talent pipelines and once folks are through the door, whether organisations are doing enough work to support, retain and advance this talent.

Even if there are, they aren’t moving quickly and this is something we are working with the UK government on, to provide a toolkit for employers on what they should be thinking of and considering.

How does a tech company go about making itself more diverse?

Ultimately it is about strategy. Does the organisation have a clear strategy and accountable leaders responsible to it? Without that there will be no direction, initiatives will be tactical and sustained change will be hard to come by.

To begin, ensure job descriptions actively encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply. This includes checking an existing description for language that may be unnecessarily or unintentionally exclusive of candidates of certain identities, such as ensuring the use of inclusive pronouns ("they/them" pronouns rather than solely "he/him" or "she/her" pronouns). It also means reducing the reliance on access to certain institutions.

Additionally, a company's job description should proactively state a dedicated commitment to DEI, both in terms of benefits that may be interesting to diverse candidates (such as parental leave policies or flexible or remote work offerings) and with regards to your dedication to creating an inclusive and equitable culture.

Candidates will be using the job description as a starting point to evaluate whether they would feel safe and happy working at a company and in its existing culture. There is more to this though. People will ask about it at the interview, so if it isn’t truly embedded in the organisation, they will be able to sniff that out.

Companies and their leaders can also set targets, whether they remain internal or are externally communicated for transparency; in a hiring process, commit to keeping the initial application open until gender and racial distribution targets are met. Targets can also serve as a benchmark for the demographic data collected; if a certain demographic is lagging, this informs further outreach to partners that can source candidates in the specific area.