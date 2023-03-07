IWD 2023: Seven tips for creating a more equitable workplace

This year, the theme for International Women’s Day is Embrace Equity, highlighting the importance of going beyond the creation of equal opportunities and recognising the areas in which we are falling short.



For leaders, it is vital to consider the differences that make up each employee’s identity, and how these may have impacted their career journey and access to certain opportunities. In doing this, we will be able to work towards workplace cultures where everyone is supported and can reach their full potential.

Here are seven tips from thought leaders and industry experts to help leadership teams work towards the creation of a more equitable workplace.

Work with your team to take stock and take action

‘Take stock’ is the first stage of Inclusion247 Founder Teresa Boughey’s tribe5 methodology – and a key starting point to creating a more equitable workplace.

"This is a vital step ​​to establish the truth of your current diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) position before you take action,” she says.

