Jan Grothe
Interview
February 16, 2021

Jan Grothe

SVP Procurement Infrastructure

Jan Grothe, SVP Procurement Infrastructure at Deutsche Bahn, gives his insight into managing multi-billion-Euro, multi-year rail infrastructure contract...

2021 is Grothe’s 20th year at Deutsche Bahn, where he has steadily risen through the ranks to scale new heights – both on a personal and company level – and overseen Deutsche Bahn’s digital transformation in procurement. 

He had previous experience setting up platforms as a procurement consultant and was drafted into Deutsche Bahn to develop their own procurement platform.

“I originally thought that this would be a two-year project, and then I obviously stayed,” says Grothe. “That was because the people were great and they loved to have someone with them with an entrepreneurial approach – bringing things to an end, making decisions and leading the way.”

 

Read the full story: HERE 

Jan GrotheDeutsche Bahn
Author
Scott Birch

