Business Review Europe magazine - December issue now available!

The December issue of the Business Review Europe magazine, packed with interviews and insight, is now live!

Our cover feature this month is a must-read interview with Yogesh Malik, Group CTO of VEON.

Malik, recently named Oracle’s CIO of the Year, is the driving force behind the Dutch telco’s root-and-branch digital transformation.

Through his innovative ‘clean-sheet thinking’, Malik has revolutionised VEON’s approach to technology, putting the customer’s needs at the centre of everything it does.

"In 12 to 18 months, I think it’s no longer going to be green shoots we’re talking about, it’s going to be the new harvest brought by this change," explains Malik in a refreshingly open chat with Romily Broad.

Also in this issue, we speak to JDi’s Chris Phillips about being one of Europe’s brightest young entrepreneurs, while Jess Shanahan takes a look at Germany’s thriving technology startup scene.

This month’s Top 10 reveals which European football clubs are benefitting most from the increased money in the game, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid featuring in a our revenue rankings.

Finally, our exclusive digital reports feature interviews with Accord Healthcare, Basefarm, BetBright, Deutsche Bahn, Difi, Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund and West Ham United, as well as VEON – all involving in-depth discussions with top executives and industry experts.

CLICK HERE to read the December issue of the Business Review Europe magazine in full.