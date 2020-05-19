Article
Corporate Finance

SNCF and Deutsche Bahn agree France-Germany regional rail service

By Real GDPR
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

France’s national rail operator SNCF and Germany’s Deutsche Bahn have collaborated on a new regional route crossing the two countries.

The line will connect from Wörth am Rhein to Strasbourg between May and October, initially running four services a day on the weekends only. Plans to expand into the week are being considered, but have not been confirmed.

The agreement was struck between South Rhineland-Palatinate Regional Rail Authority (ZSPNV-Süd) and the French region of Alsace-Lorraine-Champagne-Ardennes. DB Regio is the Deutsche Bahn subsidiary operating trains in the South Rhineland area.

SNCF is to provide the trains to cover the initial capacity, with the service running in the summer months to capture some of the transport demands from leisure passengers travelling to and from France and Germany.

Deutsche Bahn has been busy planning ways to expand its offering, making public its desire to see driverless trains introduced to Germany sometime after 2021. It is also considering using driverless cars to transport passengers to various stations in order to make their train on time.

Read the July EURO 2016 issue of Business Review Europe magazine. 

Follow @BizReviewEurope

Deutsche BahnSNCFAlsace-Lorraine-Champagne-ArdennesSouth Rhineland-Palatinate Regional Rail Authority
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability