Article
Technology

DB Schenker buys European rights to uShip digital freight booking platform

By Real GDPR
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

German logistics giant DB Schenker, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn, will use technology developed by American company uShip to allow shipping customers to connect with trucking companies online.

The company says it has exclusive rights to the digital freight booking platform in Europe, for which it paid in the tens of millions of dollars according to the Wall Street Journal.

This represents a welcome step forward into online for the logistics industry, which traditionally has relied on paper and phone methods to book freight transport. DB Schenker, which took $17 billion in revenue last year, organises shipments by air, rail, boat and truck for retailers and manufacturers.

Other logistics businesses are spending heavily on developing their own solutions in a bid to better link big shippers to retail customers.

However, DB Schenker will be one of uShip’s flagship clients in one of its biggest deals since it founded in 2003. Its PRO application is being used in DB Schenker’s European trucking unit. Through the application, trucking companies can offer quotes for shippers and allows customers to book and track their shipments on mobile devices.

Read the July EURO 2016 issue of Business Review Europe magazine. 

Follow @BizReviewEurope

Deutsche BahnSupply chain operations in EuropeDB SchenkeruShip
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability