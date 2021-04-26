Following a long and illustrious career in law and with a Masters degree in management, Kirsi Kantele is transforming the field of HR in Telia Inmics-Nebula.

She describes the past 12 months as having been challenging, but also views the company’s digital transformation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as a force for good.

With the help of Telia Inmics-Nebula’s strategic partners, Samsung and Microsoft, management of employees and customer requirements have all been successfully fulfilled within the remote environment.

Kantele says, “Our partners, such as Samsung and Microsoft have a pivotal role on our journey. For example, Microsoft is one of our most important strategic partners, and they offer a strong foundation to build digital services. In addition, they offer modern and digital workplace solutions to our customers.

“The nature of work has changed. Employees expect to work securely from anywhere, on any device, and they put a high premium on work that enriches and fulfils them. When their work environment enhances the quality and effectiveness of their work experience, they’re happier, more valuable, and more likely to stay. Companies need to provide that empowerment, but they also need to protect vital IT assets. It’s a fundamental operational change for our customers.”

Managing teams and customer requirements without access to the latest technology, would, admits Kantele, have been very difficult. But she says working with the strategic partners made the process surprisingly easy.

“With Microsoft Modern Workplace solutions combined to Telia Managed Services offering, our customers can improve employee productivity and satisfaction, and create more seamless communication and collaboration across locations and platforms while maintaining the security and integrity of systems and data.”

Describing Telia Inmics-Nebula’s relationship with Microsoft and Samsung, and the company’s strategy, she says, “Our strategy is to grow as a managed service provider. We are an enabler for modern work, with strong focus also on end user support. In the core of our strategy is valuing our people.

“We aim to be the home of experts in IT Services and this is a very important part of how we provide the IT services to our customers – such as the end user support. For us it is important to make things always a little bit smarter, simpler and key to this is digitalisation.

Kantele uses the example of how Telia Inmics-Nebula has transformed their operations, as a wider solution for their customers. “I could take our HR change journey as an example. For us, becoming one company and being part of the Telia family has created a lot of possibilities.”

“We changed our HR systems to a common system used in Telia – this change contained a lot of synergies, with possibilities to analyse data.”

She adds, “It laid the grounds for even better data-driven decision making and enabled for us to focus even more on transformational leadership issues such as performance management and leadership and competence development.”

