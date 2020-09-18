F-Secure: stress free breach detection and response

In our latest interview with Telia Inmics-Nebula - a Finnish technology company formed from the merger of three predecessors, and a subsidiary of Telia - we explore the company’s partnership with F-Secure for its cybersecurity needs.

With COVID-19 forcing organisations around the world to scale up their remote working capabilities in short time frames, Telia Inmics-Nebula’s partnership with F-Secure has proved vital in recent months. “They provide really solid products in terms of cybersecurity. And if something does happen, which fortunately is very rare, we also work together in terms of recovery and what can we learn from this situation,” commented Jarno Kekäläinen, CEO of Telia Inmics-Nebula.

Together with F-Secure, Telia provides Koillis-Satakunnan Sähkö Oy (KSAT) - a Finnish energy provider - with a full threat monitoring and trained incident response assistance in case KSAT is hit with a cyber attack. “F-Secure’s solution was really the first product in this area that seemed to meet our needs. It had AI-driven technology to detect advanced threats based on data collected from our IT environment,” commented Jari Hakala, ICT Manager, KSAT.

F-Secure’s mission

“We exist to build trust in society and to keep people and businesses safe,” states F-Secure .

Founded in 1988, F-Secure believes that with unprecedented challenges threatening to “undermine the very survival of society.” The company stresses that “Only unprecedented innovation can prevent irreversible disasters.” However, it also believes that “this is only possible if we trust the technology that can bring us together.”

With its three decades of experience, F-Secure’s mission is to stop advanced cyber attacks, by utilising its experience and insights to develop pioneering threat hunting solutions.

