12 things you should know about the new Mondrian Doha Luxury Hotel

Qatar’s most luxurious hotel, Mondrian Doha, is set to open its doors in Spring, 2017. Take a look at our list of 12 things that you need to know about the new Mondrian Doha Luxury Hotel.

1. Mondrian Doha Luxury Hotel is located in the centre of West Bay, next to Lagoona Mall and Lusail City.

2. The luxurious hotel is due to open its doors in Spring, 2017.

3. Along with South West Architecture and SBE, the hotel was designed by the internationally famed Dutch designer, Marcel Wanders. This will be the first Marcel Wanders hotel in the Middle East.

Marcel Wanders commented: “Stories connect us to our history, our culture and to each other. Stepping into Mondrian Doha begins the first chapter of a wonderful story that unfolds around every turn. Conceptually, we have married local culture with a modern design aesthetic. While many themes are collectively layered throughout the hotel, each individual space tells its own tale. Guests may therefore have many different experiences and weave for themselves a collection of stories to share.”

4. The building is shaped like a falcon (with many references to the national bird of Qatar also found inside) with paintings, portraits, falcon headpieces and ornaments.

5. The hotel will be comprised of 270 unique rooms with the Penthouse studios and Studio suites (with 59 suites in total), in addition to 211 bedrooms across more than 24 floors. All of the rooms will include unique miniature artworks, luxurious custom-made furniture and Swarovski crystal chandeliers, as well as signature nuances by Wanders.

6. Mondrian Doha will also include traditional elements of local Arabic culture, including ornate Arabic calligraphy and historic souqs as well as Wanders’ bespoke design features. Some of the elements designed by Marcel Wanders include giant columns with golden eggs, a ‘tree of life’ comprised of flowers, falcon video art, giant shisha, patterned carpets, ornate stained glass and intricate mosaic tiling.

7. There will be a large stained glass dome skylight on the 27th floor.

8. There will also be a large custom-designed four-level high spiral staircase that doesn’t lead to anywhere. It’s expected to be an awe-inspiring sculptural piece that will give the impression that the stairs extend to the sky. The stairs will act as a focal point of the atrium which will lead guests up to one of the most beautiful viewing platforms of Doha’s skyline.

9. The hotel will include four restaurants showcasing both local and international cuisines; Morimoto, Cut by Wolfgang Puck, Walima and Hudson Tavern. There will also be three bar outlets; Smoke & Mirrors, Cirrus, and Black Orchid in addition to Magnolia Bakery in the lobby lounge.

10. The property will have the largest ESPA Spa in the world, with the 2,000-square metre spa featuring separate spas for men and women, eleven treatment rooms, a spa within the spa, and Hamman areas. In addition, Mondrian Doha will have a 24-hour fitness centre and a rooftop pool.

11. The hotel will have one of the largest ballrooms in Qatar, a 2,000-square metre ballroom with a private elevator access and VIP Bridal Suite, along with a standalone meeting room floor with five meeting rooms.

Sam Nazarian (Founder & CEO of SBE) commented: “We are delighted to open our first hotel in the Middle east in Doha, Qatar which is one of the most dynamic cities in the region. We’re additionally set to open two more hotel properties in Dubai in 2017 and 2018 and a number of restaurants. I know that Mondrian Doha will be an incredible destination for international and local travellers alike.”

12. Mondrian Doha has confirmed that it will also include additional hotel facilities including an entertainment floor complete with a nightclub, an indoor pool and sky bar, plus a flower and retail store.