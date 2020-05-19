Article
14 Kenyan counties invested no money in development in second half of 2017

May 19, 2020
Kenya’s Controller of the Budget, Agnes Odhiambo, has announced that 14 counties across the country invested no money into development during the second half of 2017.

The half year report for the 2017/18 financial year noted that Embu, Garissa, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Meru, Nakuru, Nandi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Siaya, Taita-Taveta, Tharaka-Nithi, Vihiga, and West Pokot did not finance any projects related to development.

The report argues that with the lack of investments, infrastructure projects and employability within new jobs will be affected.

“During the reporting period, the Treasury did not fully adhere to the Disbursement Schedule, which affected execution of budgeted activities,” stated Odhiambo.

The Controller of the Budget claimed that development funds being slowly absorbed was the cause of delayed disbursement.

Another cause could be the two presidential elections that happened within two months in Kenya last year.

Odhiambo did not suggest this as a reason, but several other governors have been cited.

Between the six months ending December, Sh11.4bn (US$113.4mn) was spent by Kenyan counties on development projects.

During the review period of the previous year, Sh35.7bn ($355.4mn) was spent on such projects, noting a 68% decline.

