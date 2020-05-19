200 Kenyans hired by Mövenpick in preparation for new opening

The Mövenpick Hotel and Residences Nairobi has employed 200 locals prior to its opening in Easter.

The hotel will be opening in the Westlands, and is designed to reach Kenya’s affluent locals and expatriates.

Mövenpick has hired workers with a variety of skills in hospitality, including culinary, mixology, guests’ handling, and room service.

All furnishings and fittings are complete in the hotel’s five restaurants and lounges – La Mesa, Baluba, The View by Mövenpick, Kijani Bar, and Lobby Café – with only final touches being completed before the opening.

“We’ve 128 guest rooms and 94 studio rooms while visiting expatriates on short calls of duty among other guests celebrating special occasions who wish to stay longer could choose one of the 54, one and two bedroom residences,” reported Sally Jepkorir, Public Relations and Communication s Manager.

The company are handling global meeting enquires planned for the hotel this year, to be held in the 2,300sqm exhibition hall, the 1,000sqm Hall of Africa, or the 700spm Masi Hall.

“The pillarless Al Masi Hall can host 1,100 guests theatre style. The outdoor pool can host gala dinners, themed nights, product launches and parties,” Ms Jepkorir added.