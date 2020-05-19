Article
42Gears partners with Mobility MEA to expand operations to Africa

By professo
May 19, 2020
42Gears, the Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, has partnered with Mobility MEA, the enterprise mobility service provider in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The partnership aims to expand 42Gears’ operations to Africa and the Middle East. The solution provider currently has offices in the US, UK, and India.

“Mobility MEA is proud to announce its new partnership with 42Gears and looks forward to its growth with key public and enterprise customers in the region,” stated Zoff Khan, CEO of Mobility MEA.

42Gears will leverage the firm’s expertise and network in order to help its expansion plans. Mobility MEA will also support the business’s cutting-edge solutions.

Mobility MEA provides fully scalable mobility solutions to global enterprises, aiming to ensure the mobile workforce is reliably connected, serviced, and up-to-date.

“Mobility MEA's expertise, depth of channel understanding will be critical to our growth and will strengthen our offerings in the GCC region,” commented Abhay Korrane, Senior Vice President at 42Gears Mobility Systems.

“It will benefit our customers and help our expansion across the Middle East and Africa.”

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Sail of the century for CDPLC

