Abu Dhabi aviation event returns in 2016

A biennial week-long event looking at aviation and aerospace returns in March 2016, featuring Abu Dhabi Air Expo.

Two new elements to the event for 2016 are Abu Dhabi Heli Expo and The Middle East Aviation Career Exhibition.

The region’s first global aviation and aerospace week will converge six trade events under its umbrella, expecting to attract decision makers and international experts from the aviation and aerospace industry.

A number of leading Abu Dhabi-based entities including Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority, Mubadala Development Company, Abu Dhabi Airports Company, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council will join hands in organising the events, supported by the UAE Armed forces.



The event will seek to boost the status of Abu Dhabi as a leading global hub of aviation and aerospace, business tourism and specialised fairs and events in the field of aerospace and aviation. Abu Dhabi has successfully established a unique economic model through developing a number of promising sectors identified by Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, among which aviation and aerospace feature as a key pillar.



