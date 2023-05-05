Middle East airlines take business suites to 5-star heights

Middle East airlines mean business this week, rolling out shiny new seats and suites for business-class travellers at Dubai-based Arabian Travel Market.

This comes as business travel in the Middle East and Africa region recovers at a faster pace than in any other part of the world, according to the most recent Business Travel Index Outlook forecast from the GBTA.

The sector reached 86% of its 2019 levels in 2022, surpassing the Americas, APAC, and Europe.

This positive trend is expected to continue, says Catherine Logan, Regional VP EMEA, APAC at GBTA, with “the MEA region project to return to pre-pandemic business travel spending levels by 2024”.

This is backed up by recent data from RateGain's Pulse powered by Adara which finds business travel to the MEA region soaring in 2023, with estimates that arrivals to MEA in summer 2023 will be 15% higher than the all-time high figures of 2019.

And with Saudi Arabia opening its doors ever wider for business and tourism, 'bleisure' travellers will no doubt flock there.

In response to increasing demand, and to compete with global airlines, flag carriers from across the region, from Saudia to Etihad, are battling it out to offer the ultimate premium business-class experience – unveiling everything from suite doors for total privacy, to extra-long beds for more comfort, and multiple charging points for increased convenience.

Saudia, Etihad, Flydubai unveil spacious and swanky business suites

Saudi Arabia’s flagship carrier Saudia was the first airline out of the business seat blocks introducing a brand-new suite for its Airbus A321XLR. Fifteen of these new and improved planes are on order with the first expected to land in 2024.

Saudia’s new VantageSOLO suite features a shield at the back and a door at the aisle, giving travellers significantly more privacy than before. There is also more storage space than before, and seats recline fully into bed mode and feature an 18-inch screen.

Suite doors and long beds are the business-class features du jour it seems, with more airlines prioritising privacy and comfort.