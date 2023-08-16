Rewind 12 months and the sporting world was wringing its hands at the prospect of a FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar in December. At that time, few people could have anticipated that the Saudi Pro League would be attracting the biggest names in world football – from Ronaldo to Neymar.

And it’s not just football that is making back-page headlines. The LIV Golf series caused a stir and a breakaway from the traditional powerhouses of the European Tour and PGA, before a deal was struck that suits all parties.

It would be easy to suggest that this sudden spotlight is down to hard cash, but there are other factors at play – as outlined by PwC’s Global Sports Survey 2023 that says strong economic growth, digital native populations and innovation are all driving posting change in the region.

Sport has long been a vehicle for nations in the Middle East to showcase themselves to a global audience – just looks at golf’s Dubai Desert Classic and horse racing’s Dubai World Cup. The UAE also hosts the Formula One season finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Qatar hosting the World Cup was a huge sporting success despite numerous concerns.

The World Economic Forum says the region's sports industry is expected to grow by 8.7% by 2026 – compared with global sector growth of 3.3%.

PwC’s survey highlights key reasons why the Middle East is top of the league.