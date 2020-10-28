Nokia selected for EU aviation research project

In an announcement made by Nokia, the company reported that it has been selected - alongside Honeywell - as part of Project FACT (Future All Aviation CNS Technology).

Under SESAR 2020 program - managed by Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) Joint Undertaking - the innovative research and development program will see Nokia provide 4G and 5G mission critical infrastructure, consulting, and services for research into the deployment of new consistent technology platforms for communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) in air traffic management (ATM).

“Project FACT is an ambitious endeavor that seeks to increase safety, security, efficiency and resilience of future air traffic communications globally through development of an integrated, next-generation CNS architecture. As part of the SESAR ATM Master Plan, Project FACT seeks to maximize the benefits of high-bandwidth connectivity that can handle fast-growing data volumes while also preserving utmost safety standards. This consortium assembles outstanding levels of complementary skills and expertise, and Nokia is eager to apply its aviation domain experience and industry-specific technical insight,” commented Mervyn Harris, Head of Air Traffic Management, Nokia.

Project FACT aims to deliver updates to existing CNS technology, with ambitions to deploy applications such as controller pilot data link communications over new and emerging high-bandwidth mobile broadband technologies over new and emerging high-bandwidth mobile broadband technologies. In addition, the project will research the potential to integrate conventional ATM systems with emerging U-Space services.

Nokia will lead a feasibility study and test specification to evolve legacy CMS systems to a new integrated approach.

Nokia’s lab trials are expected to take place in summer 2021, with testing taking place in June 2022.

“We are very pleased to work with Nokia on this project. This project brings the best of two worlds together and paves the way for future high availability and improvements in quality data and communication infrastructure. It is exciting to see leading engineers from the telecommunications world working together with experts from the aviation sector in this project. We can only expect great results to be delivered, setting new standards that can apply on a global scale,” commented Petr Casek, Lead R&D engineer, Honeywell International and Project FACT Manager.

