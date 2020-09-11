Nokia/Telefónica deploy 5G services across Spain

In a recent announcement made by Nokia, the company reports that it will continue its long standing partnership with Telefónica. As part of the partnership Nokia will help Telefónica to deploy 5G services to 75% of the Spanish population by the end of 2020.

Nokia’s partnership with Telefónica began in 2018 as part of the Technological Cities project in Segovia, Spain. The project trials the capabilities of 5G in urban areas to showcase the benefits of digital services that harness 5G - in particular enhanced data speed, capacity and low latency.

Nokia currently provides Telefónica with its AirScale Radio Access portfolio. These solutions provide ultra fast data speeds, connectivity, ultra low latency and the flexibility to respond to increasing demands.

In addition Nokia provides Telefónica with its expertise in relation to rollout and support services, as well as the development of its network for hyper connected 5G.

“We are delighted to work with Nokia on our nationwide 5G deployment across both urban and rural regions of Spain. We anticipate that 5G will have a game-changing impact on both consumer and business segments and Nokia’s state-of-the-art 5G equipment will help us to deliver best-in-class experiences to our customers,” commented Joaquín Mata, CTIO, Telefónica Spain.

“We look forward to extending our long-standing relationship with Telefónica into the 5G era and introducing a range of compelling new services across Spain. We will help Telefónica execute its strategy and deliver compelling and transformative experiences, using Nokia’s 5G solutions for businesses and consumers,” added Tommi Uitto, President, Mobile Networks, Nokia.

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.