This year’s Design Indaba Expo Innovation Award, sponsored by top SA law firm Adams & Adams, will reward the Expo exhibitor who has exemplary powers of invention with a R50,000 boost to their business.

Kim Seelinger, Manager of the 2014 Design Indaba Expo Innovation Award, said: “Innovation is survival; it takes imagination and experimentation.

“Since 2012, the Design Indaba Expo has recognised the process of innovation; of translating an idea into a design, product or service that really creates value.

“The Design Indaba Expo Innovation Award celebrates this process and encourages exhibitors at the expo to take a risk and to push themselves in terms of quality and originality.

“We are proud to have Adams & Adams Attorneys sponsor the award for 2014."

Jason Cleghorn, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Adams & Adams, said: “Adams & Adams has been the official legal advisor and associate sponsor of the Design Indaba for two years.

“The sponsorship of the Innovation Award is a natural extension of our involvement in what is arguably one of the world’s leading creative platforms.”

As the largest IP law firm in Africa and the Southern hemisphere, Cleghorn said Adams & Adams is passionate about innovation as it underpins the IP work they perform.

He said: “We are also cognisant of the fact that creative innovation manifests in growing sustainable economies, and encourages wealth and job creation.

“The Design Indaba Expo is home to exhibitors of some of the world’s most innovative creative products which go on to shape and mould the environments in which they function.”

Last year’s Design Indaba Expo 2013's Innovation Award went to Al Stratford's design company Wintec Innovation,for their STRATFLEX™ systems. STRATFLEX™ which enables rigid flat boards to be strategically flexed, in two and three dimensions, to create seating and related products for the flatpack market.

Al Stratford of Wintec Innovation: “The product gives me a legacy to leave to those around me. Design Indaba provided us a launching pad for recognition in South Africa and internationally.”

The Criteria for the award: The winning product must be original, must be on display at the Expo, must be manufacturable, present a significant new direction for the designer, make a notable contribution to SA design, have been launched in the past year – after Design Indaba 2013, and must demonstrate exceptional skill and workmanship.The deadline for entries is 17 February 2014.