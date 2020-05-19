Africa Geothermal International Limited to drill first well in Longonot for five years
Africa Geothermal International Limited (AGIL), the energy company based in Kenya, has announced that it will initiate its drilling in Longonot.
The firm will begin drilling its exploration steam well in the valley, situated near Kenya’s capital, in June.
This follows five years of delays, with the company initially announcing its plans to sink wells and build a power plant in 2013.
The power plant was estimated at costing Sh61.8bn (US$600mn), and each well will cost Sh515mn ($5mn) to drill.
SEE ALSO:
-
Hybrid energy forecast to significantly increase in sub-Saharan Africa
-
Kenyan government for countries to include renewable energy in development projects
-
-
Read the latest issue of Business Chief, Africa edition, here
AGIL confirmed their plans to drill up to 40 wells in a bid to generate 140MW of geothermal energy from the steam.
Each well is expected to take about 60 days to sink, as the firm may have to drill as deep as 3.5km.
Chairman of the National Bank of Kenya, Mohammed Hassan, is an AGIL co-director, along with Fred Ojiambo, a lawyer at Kaplan & Stratton and Brian Mitchell.
- Mastercard Foundation to give Kenya sh30bn to boost job prospects for youthLeadership & Strategy
- Construction to begin on Nairobi’s Sh50bn road in SeptemberLeadership & Strategy
- EatOut announces partnership with Dineout to introduce regional restaurant platformLeadership & Strategy
- KRC begins negotiations to increase ferry export cargo via SGRLeadership & Strategy