Article
Leadership & Strategy

Africa&#039;s Okonjo-Iweala beaten to World Bank post

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Africa’s hopes of having its own candidate at the head of the World Bank were dashed today when Jim Yong Kim was chosen as the successor to Robert Zoellick.

Nigerian Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was backed by much of Africa to take up the role. As a former Managing Director of the World Bank in 2007, Okonjo-Iweala has a very good record as an economist.

Dr Kim, a Korean-born American public health professor, keeps up the tradition of US candidates clinching the job for the past 50 years.

Kim was supported by the US, Europe, Japan and Canada and became the first US candidate to beat off serious competition from a non-US rival.

READ MORE FROM AFRICAN BUSINESS REVIEW:

South Africa's dirty feet - counting carbon emissions
Traditional vs. new marketing methods
Changing the landscape of money transfers

Before the announcement, Okonjo-Iweala said: "You know this thing is not really being decided on merit.”

"It is voting with political weight and shares, and therefore the United States will get it.

"We have won important victories and shown what is possible. Our credible and merit-based challenge to a long-standing and unfair tradition will ensure the process of choosing a World Bank president will never be the same again. The hands of the clock cannot be turned back," she added.

Kim will take up his new post on July 1 after Zoellick steps down as head of the World Bank.

African Business Review is now available on the iPad. Click here to download it.

African Business ReviewJim Yong KimNgozi Okonjo-IwealaNigerian Minister
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability