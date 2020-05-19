Article
Leadership & Strategy

African Development Bank receives CIPS procurement award

By Leah Netabai
May 19, 2020
African Development Bank has become the first multilateral bank in the world to receive recognition by Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) for procurement excellence.

Following the completion of CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme, AfDB received a silver award at advanced standard levels. The achievement was due to the bank’s successful development of its corporate procurement processes for operations, management and strategy, building performance, capability and value.

“Winning this globally-recognised award is welcome news and we are delighted to be commended for demonstrating advanced levels of corporate procurement capability,” said Mateus Magala, Vice President for Corporate Services and Human Resources at the Bank commented.

AfDB ensures that it is proactive in its efforts to enhance procurement processes at the bank, with special attention paid to economy and efficiency for both internal and external bank funded projects, as well as transparency and open competitive procedure for goods, works and services.

“We have made significant progress in improving corporate procurement performance to catalyse the Bank’s efforts in achieving sustainable development and poverty reduction on the continent,” said Magala.

CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme is globally recognised for performance improvement, with over 300 organisations worldwide achieving its award. Head of Procurement Excellence, Alan Martin comment on the award: “Sincere congratulations for achieving the CIPS Procurement Excellence Award at advanced standard silver level. It’s clear that the Bank has the right procurement governance mechanisms in place for effective supply assurance and compliance. We hope the Bank will continue to effect change while adding value from procurement processes.”

Supply ChaindevelopmentProcurementbusiness growth
