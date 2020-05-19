African Grey Insurance Selects Agilis Core General Insurance solution to bolster growth

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Agile Financial Technologies, a leading software provider for insurance, banking and financial services sectors, has announced it has won the contract to deploy its general insurance solution for African Grey Insurance in Zambia.

Agilis Core General Insurance, which was chosen after a strict evaluation process, will help African Grey Insurance’s growth plans and enhance its operational efficiencies and service capabilities.

African Grey Insurance Limited is a General Insurance Company wholly owned by Zambian domiciled interests and duly licensed by the Pensions and Insurance Authority (PIA) to transact all classes of General Insurance Business in Zambia.

The company offers insurance services such as agricultural insurance, motor insurance, fire insurance, engineering insurance, accident insurance, miscellaneous insurance, marine and aviation insurance, medical insurance, overseas travel insurance, personal accident insurance and bonds business to name some.

Charles Nakhoze, Chief Executive Officer of African Grey Insurance, said: “Our vision is to be a responsive and agile company that provides quality products and services that anticipate and satisfy our customers’ requirements. Our aim is to create value for our customers and make a difference.

“Taking into account our growth plans, we decided to invest in a reliable technology platform that would help us streamline our business processes whilst helping us attain sustainable and quality growth,” said

“We conducted a market analysis to see what other insurance companies were using. We were looking for a core insurance solution that was robust, had full integration capabilities and could be deployed in a short period of time. After evaluating and testing several solutions in the market, we narrowed down to Agilis Core General Insurance.

“We then conducted customer sites for the shortlisted vendors in Zambia, Kenya and Zimbabwe to understand how these solutions were working and got a first-hand understanding from end-user customers.

“We decided to go with Agilis as it was feature-rich, scalable and future proof. The solution also has strong mobile integration capabilities that would help us provide mobility and accessibility to our agents and customers,” he added.

Agilis Core General Insurance is an integrated comprehensive solution for insurance companies covering the entire business cycle from underwriting and claim management to reinsurance and accounting.

Kalpesh Desai, CEO at Agile FT, said: “We are pleased to welcome African Grey Insurance into our customer community and look forward to working closely with their team to ensure a successful and timely implementation. This sign up also underscores our position of market leadership on the Sub-Saharan region.”