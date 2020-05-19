Article
Leadership & Strategy

Aliko Dangote opens the biggest cement plant in Nigeria

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has opened the largest cement factory in sub-Saharan Africa. The Obajana plant in the central Kogi State is expected to produce about 10 million tonnes of cement a year and is one of the country’s biggest investments outside the oil sector in recent years.

The opening of the plant has been described by Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan as a “quantum leap” for Nigeria’s cement sector. In recent years, the Dangote Group has invested more than $6.5bn (£4.2bn) in the sector and has plans to expand the Obajana plant to make it the world's biggest.

According to reports Nigeria’s economy is expected to grow by approximately six percent this year.

LegacyFintechFNBDigital Transformation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability