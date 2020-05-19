Aliko Dangote opens the biggest cement plant in Nigeria

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has opened the largest cement factory in sub-Saharan Africa. The Obajana plant in the central Kogi State is expected to produce about 10 million tonnes of cement a year and is one of the country’s biggest investments outside the oil sector in recent years.

The opening of the plant has been described by Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan as a “quantum leap” for Nigeria’s cement sector. In recent years, the Dangote Group has invested more than $6.5bn (£4.2bn) in the sector and has plans to expand the Obajana plant to make it the world's biggest.

According to reports Nigeria’s economy is expected to grow by approximately six percent this year.