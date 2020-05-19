Article
Alrosa to launch diamond mining in Zimbabwe

May 19, 2020
The Russian diamond producer, ALROSA, has announced plans to launch mining operations in Zimbabwe.

The news was announced during the President of Zimbabwe’s, Emmerson Mnangagwa, trip to Moscow.

“Today we see opportunities for a new stage of our partnership.. We are ready to develop new joint projects for diamond exploration and extraction,” stated Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA.

“We also seek to support Zimbabwe in the development of its diamond-mining industry in line with industry’s best practices.”

“We are happy to share with our partners a wealth of experience in the field of mineral exploration and diamond mining, including the industry self-regulation and responsible business.”

The decision follows negotiations between the Russian company and Zimbabwean officials, which took place in 2018.

“We have opened a small window for foreign countries to participate in our industry,” said President Mnangagwa at a press conference, reported Africa News.

“We believe we can participate meaningfully in the diamond industry.”

“We are ready to share all our technologies and know-how with our colleagues, so that Zimbabwe can establish itself in the global diamond mining market,” commented Sergei Ivanov, President of ALROSA, at the press conference.

