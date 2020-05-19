Andersen Global launches operations in Kenya

The US-based tax company, Andersen Global, has launched its operations in Kenya.

The company initially entered Kenya as part of its partnership with Nexus Business Advisory, the East African tax consultancy firm, in October last year.

The Collaboration Agreement allowed the company to continue its expansion across the African market.

Since October, when the firm opened its Kenya office, Nexus Business Advisory has been handling the US company’s business.

In April, the operations became a member of the Andersen Global brand, ahead of the official launch.

“The launch of Andersen name and trade mark in East Africa is the next step in expanding and strengthening our presence in this key market,” stated Mark Vorsatz, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Andersen Global.

The founder of Nexus Business Advisory and former Head of Tax and Partner at KPMG’s East Africa division, Philip Muema, has been appointed Managing Partner of Andersen Global operations in Kenya.

“Our doors are open to provide seamless tax and business solutions to all our clients regardless of location,” Muema commented.

Andersen Global will offer a range of services to Kenya and East Africa, including transfer pricing and customs.