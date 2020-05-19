Applicants wanted for the 2016 Innovation Prize for Africa

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Organisers of the most prestigious business award in African are calling for innovators from across the continent to submit their ideas for the 2016 Innovation Prize for Africa (IPA) competition.

The IPA is an initiative of the African Innovation Foundation (AIF) that was established in 2011. It aims to mobilize African innovators and entrepreneurs by providing US$ 150 000 for market-oriented solutions that support African-led development.

The AIF seeks to acknowledge the successes of African innovators and entrepreneurs; each nominee will receive a $5,000 voucher to aid with the further development of their innovations.

This year’s IPA has the theme of "Made in Africa" which is in line with AIF’s mission to catalyse innovation in Africa using market-based methods, which is also an extension of its motto: by Africans, for Africa.

Pauline Mujawamariya, IPA Director, said: "It's all about Made in Africa now. Our dream is to see this competition grow, and with it, strengthen Africa’s innovation ecosystem. IPA 2016 marks bold new steps towards mobilizing all innovation enablers to join hands and ensure that African innovations make it to the markets”

Winning the award entails a cash investment sum of $820 000, but the IPA program has done more than enrich its top plyers; it has engaged, inspired and transformed more than 3000 entrepreneurs across the continent, supporting more than 35 star innovators operating across 49 countries.

The events brings together innovators from a range of fields, including science and technology, environment and energy, agri-business, health and well-being, the manufacturing and service industry, as well as the ICT sector.

This year’s applications must be in before the 31st of October 2015.

Source: [Business Ghana]