Business Chief Africa - March issue out now!

Welcome to the January edition of Business Chief Africa!

This month’s cover features Wane Ngambi, Chief Digital Officer of Zambia National Commercial Bank PLC, who updates us on the company’s digital transformation journey over the last few months. “With Zanaco, the whole agenda of taking a very mature, traditional industry and moulding it into a very tech-savvy future-focused one is a fantastic opportunity.”

Other leaders that feature in the magazine include Shayne Turley, CIO of South Africa’s Goldwagen, detailing how digital transformation has helped the company take full advantage of e-commerce opportunities. As well as, Victor Taiwo, CEO of Afrissance Digital, discussing how technology has transformed his company, and Titilope Fakuade, CIO at MTN Liberia who discusses the company’s IT strategy and use of technology to improve customer experience and connectivity.

Elsewhere in the magazine, our leadership feature sees Dr. Anino Emuwa, founder of Avandis Consulting and Tamara Haasen, Chief of Staff at IOHK, discuss the topic of diversity and inclusion in Africa.

In addition, this month’s City Focus explores Luanda, Angola, a city rich in history and an economy based on industry and manufacturing, while our Top 10 ranks the wealthiest football franchises in Africa.

Enjoy the issue!

Georgia Wilson