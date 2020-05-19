Business Chief MEA - January issue out now!

Welcome to the January edition of Business Chief MEA!

This month’s cover features Siddhaarth Iyer, Head of Digital, and Yannick Janssen, Head of Technology and Innovation at AXA Gulf to discuss the company’s digital transformation journey.

Other leaders that feature in the magazine include Dr Anis Mattur, Group Information Technology Director at Al-Yaqout Group, discussing business strategies and disruptive technology driving digital transformation, and Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO at Aster Hospitals UAE, on the company’s digital transformation journey to improve healthcare in the region.

In our leadership feature, we speak with Lee Miles, VP, CEMEA Region at Red Hat, discussing the impact of digital culture in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This month’s City Focus takes a closer look at Cairo, the city that connects the Middle East and North Africa. In addition, our Top 10 lists the leading contributors to Africa’s digital disruption and summarises their implementations in 2019.

Do you have a story to share? If you would like to be featured in an upcoming issue of Business Chief MEA, please get in touch at [email protected].

Enjoy the issue!

Georgia Wilson