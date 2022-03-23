Top 10 European football clubs by revenue 2022 – Deloitte

1 Manchester City

Revenue Manchester City top the Money League for first time with revenue of £571.1m (€644.9m), becoming only the fourth club to ever top the Money League and ranking above Manchester United for the first time. Revenue increased by £89.5m (€95.7m), up 17% from 2020, as City climb five places from sixth position last year. Revenue was split 52% broadcast, making them number one in this, and 48% commercial, as matchday revenue was zero due to the pandemic.

Since the first year of the Money League, covering the 1996/97 season, Manchester City’s revenue has grown from £12.7m to £571.1m over 25 years. The club entered the money league in the 2007/08 season and has remained in the top 20 in each year since.

Social media While its revenue is high, its social media following is lower than many clubs, ranking eighth in Facebook followers with 40.2 million and ninth on Instagram with 29.1 million.

Diversity While the club has 57% ethnic minority representation on its board, it has no fem ale representation, and is not a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.

2 Real Madrid

Revenue Real Madrid ranked second in the Money League for this season with revenue of €640.7m, down 7% on 2020 revenue. Half (50%) of its revenue came courtesy of commercial opportunities, the third highest commercially lucrative team this season, and half (49%) from broadcast, the second highest. Just 1% of revenue was down to matchday. Along with only one other club, Bayern Munich, it’s the only club to generate in excess of €600m revenue in each of the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years, supported by strong on-pitch performances and their commercial profile.

Real Madrid has topped the Money League in 12 of 25 editions, more than any other club, and is top of the pile for the combined 2019/20 and 202/21 financial years, generating an average revenue of €666.3m. ranked first in the Money League 12 times. The club topped the Money League for the first time in 2006, becoming only the second club to do so. In 2013, the club passed the €500m revenue mark. They came close to winning in revenue in 2018 but were pipped by Manchester United with just €1.7m separating them, marking the closest battle for first place in Money League history. They returned to first place in 2019 following a two-year hiatus generating record revenue of more than 750m in 2017/18.

Social media Real Madrid tops all European clubs when it comes to social media, ranking first on Facebook (111 million followers), first on Instagram (109.6 million) and first on Twitter (39.9 million). They rank second on YouTube and fifth on TikTok, however.

Diversity The club has not disclosed its diversity and inclusion numbers and is not a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework. .

3 Bayern Munich

Revenue Ranking third in this season’s Money League with revenue of €622.4m, down 4% on last season, Bayern Munich is one of just two clubs (Real Madrid is the other) to generate in excess of €600m revenue in each of the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years, thanks to strong performances and commercial income. More than half of its revenue (56%) came from commercial opportunities, with the club ranking first in revenue made from commercial, at €345.2m. The remaining revenue came from broadcast (42%) and matchday (2%). Bayern Munich has never won the Money League, but in 2000, did reach second place, the highest position ever achieved by a German club.

Social media The club sees most popularity on Facebook, ranking fourth in the European league with 53.6 million followers, eighth on Instagram (30.8 million) and 11th on Twitter with just 5.9 million.

Diversity The club does not have any ethnic minority or female representation on its board and is not a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.