Deloitte, Nvidia open generative AI centres in Saudi Arabia

It’s been a busy week in Saudi Arabia’s ambitious push for AI development.

First up, Nvidia – in partnership with Saudi's AI agency – inaugurated a generative AI centre of excellence along with an academy of AI.

Then, Deloitte Middle East launched a regional AI institute, with a focus on generative AI and machine learning, marking the first-of-its-kind platform in the region.

Both academies aim to promote the adoption of AI, in particular, generative AI, and support the country's ambitious strategies to make itself a global leader in the technology.

This comes as the adoption of AI by enterprises in the Kingdom continues to gather pace.

A recent ManageEngine study found nearly all (97%) business decision makers reported that their organisation had invested in AI an ML and are doing so for more than one use case, with 61% saying they are using AI to prevent cybersecurity attacks.

Deloitte’s new AI institute to play crucial role in advancing capabilities

Global consultancy Deloitte is looking to be a major player in advancing AI capabilities in the Kingdom, with its new Middle East AI Institute, launched this week during Deloitte's Experience Analytics event in Saudi.

The first innovation platform of its kind in the Middle East, the Riyadh-based Institute is a “significant milestone in our journey to drive the progress of businesses and public sector organisations in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East through emerging technology applications”, Yousef Barkawie, Middle East AI and data leader at Deloitte, says.

“It will play a crucial role in advancing AI capabilities and fostering a culture of innovation in the region.”

The Institute will focus on research and innovation across industries, explores ways to leverage generative AI and Machine learning to enhance productivity and accelerate business, and develop tailored solutions to meet the needs of the Saudi market and wider region.

The academy is also committed to nurturing talent and creating opportunities for Saudi youth and plans to collaborate with the Kingdom’s major universities to help students gain knowledge, skills and practical experience in AI.