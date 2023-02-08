Why Meta selected Saudi Arabia for second Metaverse Academy

When Meta announced earlier this week that its second Metaverse Academy would cover the Middle East, and sit in Saudi Arabia, few were surprised.

The Middle East is embracing metaverse technology with passion and purpose, already using the emerging technology to develop some of the region’s biggest projects ((US$500 billion megacity NEOM project in Saudi), not to mention unveiling the world’s first government Metaverse Strategy (Dubai).

Saudi Arabia, along with the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar, already have regulations in place and programs encouraging the use of Web3 technologies – as Saudi (and the region) aims to diversify its economy in line with its Vision 2030 goals – and looks ambitiously ahead to billion-dollar metaverse returns.

And the returns on the metaverse economy in the region look promising.

According to a new Strategy& Middle East report potential contribution of the metaverse to the GCC economies could be around US$15bn annually by 2030, of which US$7.6bn would be in Saudi and US$3.3bn in the UAE.

Meta believes the regional returns are even higher. Fares Akkad, regional director for Meta in the MENA region told Ashaq Business last year that the metaverse is predicted to add US$360bn to the economy in the MENA and Turkey over the next decade.