Meta to launch world’s first metaverse academy in France

Facebook’s parent company Meta will launch the world’s first metaverse academy in France, as the company looks to establish itself in Europe.

This announcement comes eight months after Meta said it planned to hire 10,000 people in the EU to develop the metaverse and arrives as an AWS report shows the EU risks lagging its digital goals by 10 years if governments don’t start focusing on bridging skills gaps.

The new academy, which is set to open in time for the upcoming academic year, will prepare students for the technological demands that the metaverse will put on developers in the areas of augmented reality and virtual reality as this nascent industry evolves.

Metaverse will be transformational and lucrative

The metaverse, which refers to technologies like virtual reality and the idea that people can play and live in virtual worlds, is believed to be the next frontier in technology services.

According to recent Accenture research , even at the nascent stage of development, 71% of executives believe it will have a positive impact on their organisation, and 42% believe it will be transformational.

According to Nick Clegg, Meta’s PR chief, the metaverse, if “done well… could be a positive force for inclusion and equity, bridging some fo the divides that exist in today’s physical and digital spaces”.