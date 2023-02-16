How Saudi is making bold moves in emerging tech adoption

If you attended LEAP23 in Riyadh this month, you would know that when it comes to embracing and investing in cutting-edge technologies, Saudi Arabia isn’t holding back.

The show, the largest global gathering for tech developments globally (300,000 visitors), delivered a slew of partnerships, launches and investments exceeding a staggering US$9 billion.

Among the major announcements were mega economic ventures in the Kingdom’s infrastructure, new data centres, multiple partnership deals between the public and private sectors exceeding US$1 billion, and the launch of new academies to improve local talent – including the world’s second Meta metaverse academy.

Saudi business making bold moves in emerging technology adoption

And the latest statistics from KPMG back up the Kingdom’s appetite, with companies in Saudi moving faster when it comes to adopting cutting-edge technologies than their global peers – with 22% indicating they are implementing compared to the 10% global average.

This comes as the Kingdom presses ahead with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, to diversify its economy away from oil dependency, with technology one of the key pillars of the plan.

According to KPMG’s new Technology report, around two-thirds of businesses in the Kingdom say they are either ‘extremely’ or ‘very effective’ at using technology to advance their business strategies.

And 8 in 10 enterprises say they are at an advanced stage of their digital transformation strategies, something that has positioned them well to adopt new technologies.

“Public and private sector organisations in Saudi Arabia have been investing heavily in digital transformation. Inspired by Vision 2030 and government digital transformation initiatives, companies have set their ambitions high,” Robert Ptaszynski, the head of digital and innovation at KPMG wrote in the report.

“Aiming to harness technology to outperform their global counterparts, they have been quick to embrace artificial intelligence, data transformation and emerging technologies.”

And almost all Saudi businesses surveyed have successfully used digital transformation to improve their profitability or performance over the past two years, as well as their adoption of cloud.

The majority (86%) say they are advanced in cloud adoption with 80% currently migrating and 6% having completed migration. And the returns on their cloud investment strategies are proving fruitful with nearly three-quarters satisfied.