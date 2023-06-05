Deloitte Middle East partner hires hit record annual figure

The word ‘change’ is music to the ears of consultancies around the world. With transformation and uncertainty comes the need for expert advice when it comes to navigating unchartered waters for any business.

Just when you thought we had heard the last about digital transformation, up pops artificial intelligence to throw the best-laid business plans out of the window. Yes, change is good for business if you happen to be a consultancy, and that is manifesting itself in news that Deloitte Middle East is adding a record number of partners in the region.

Deloitte Middle East is adding 60 partners to enhance capabilities not only in AI but also ESG, M&A and cyber security – all hot topics in the region right now. This represented the highest number of new senior recruits in the company’s 97-year history in the Middle East.

“The recognition of our next generation leaders not only reflects our commitment to the region, but also to our clients, markets and people as we respond to the social and economic transformation we are witnessing today,” says Mutasem Dajani, CEO, Deloitte Middle East.

“The pace of technological development, particularly within the Artificial Intelligence and Analytics space, demands agility as well as capability allowing us to best support our clients to seize opportunities and face new challenges."

This news comes less than two weeks after Deloitte launched a regional AI institute in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on generative AI and machine learning, marking the first-of-its-kind platform in the region.

A number of gigaprojects in the Kingdom are fuelling a rapid socioeconomic transformation of the economy, and the new partners are being brought on board to help strengthen Deloitte’s services for governments, sovereign wealth funds, and corporations.