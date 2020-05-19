Bussiness Chief MEA - December issue out now!

Welcome to the December edition of Business Chief Middle East and Africa.

In this month's cover feature, Federico Cocchioni, CTO of the United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, discusses the UN’s adoption of digital technology to help the organisation shape its future.

He tells us: “Innovative technology is helping significantly in various peacekeeping, humanitarian and development operations carried out by the UN,” adding that it is seeking to embark on a new strategy over the next five years, focused on emerging technologies and new partnerships.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Fathi Mughrabi, CIO of Al Gihaz Holding, discusses how the organisation is reaping the rewards of its digital transformation, and Richard Morton, Associate Vice President for Legal, Emirates NBD, details how the bank is contributing to a paperless future in Dubai. In addition, we also speak with Haithem M. Alfaraj, Chief Technology Officer at STC, who tells us how the organisation is leading the digital revolution in MENA through the transformation of its technology.

In our leadership feature, we speak with members of The Africa List (TAL) to discuss the current economic climate in the region and how the organisation is helping to develop the economy. Nieros Oyegun, Head of Networks, tells us that “it is an exciting and positive time, even though there are lots of challenges to come with the changes”.

Georgia Wilson

